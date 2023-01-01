 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Canada, Australia, Morocco add to COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers

Reuters
Jan 01, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.

China COVID-19

Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of ”zero-COVID” rules.

They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections.

China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.

Below is a list of regulations for travellers from China.

PLACES IMPOSING CURBS

UNITED STATES