Facing Russia threat, Ukraine calls up reserves
"Reservists aged 18 to 60 will be called up... The call will start today. The maximum service life is one year," Ukrainian Ground Forces said, in a Facebook message.
AFP
February 23, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
Ukraine remains on the edge as Russian troops remain amassed at its borders (File image: AP)
The Ukrainian military issued an order to mobilise reservists on Wednesday after Russia ordered its forces to prepare to secure rebel-held areas in the country's east.
