App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says government censoring social media not the 'right reflex'

Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's threats against social media companies

Reuters

Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's threats against social media companies, said on Wednesday censoring a platform would not be the "right reflex" for a government worried about censorship.

"I'll have to understand what they actually would intend to do, but in general I think a government choosing to censor a platform because they're worried about censorship doesn't exactly strike me as the right reflex there," Zuckerberg said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Fox played only a brief clip of the interview and said it would be aired in full on Thursday.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Close
First Published on May 28, 2020 10:07 am

tags #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: Coal supply by CIL to power sector dips 22% to 32 MT in April due to demand slump

Coronavirus pandemic: Coal supply by CIL to power sector dips 22% to 32 MT in April due to demand slump

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.