Facebook's Libra development face official pushback by American lawmakers: Report

American lawmakers and economy watchdogs have been concerned with the development plans of Facebook's cryptocurrency, Libra, and have officially asked for a halt in a letter to the social media giant on July 3.

Libra was under radar since its announcement by Facebook in June. Democrats had raised serious concerns of Libra on the global economy, national sovereignty, regulations on money laundering and data privacy among others.

Facebook is currently under federal investigation over its privacy practices but David Marcus, the head of the company’s Libra project wrote,“Facebook will not control the network, the currency, or the reserve backing it,”in a blog post on July 3.

Facebook's stock has gone up since the company announced Libra and had planned to include a wallet called Calibra. While facebook defends itself by saying that Calibra's financial data will be separate from Facebook's social data, the company has invited further calls for regulatory scrutiny.

Meanwhile, regulators in the United Kingdom, have proposed a ban on the sale of derivatives and exchange traded notes based on cryptocurrencies because of the risks to consumers.