Facebook, Twitter suspend Russia-backed accounts aimed at interfering with US election

Russian agency, accused of interfering in the 2016 US election, created fake left-wing news outlet and hired freelance journalists to spread disinformation, Facebook said on September 1. Facebook removed 13 Facebook accounts and two pages linked the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA).

The individuals behind the campaign sought to obtain political advertising authorisation to run ads in the US, including through unwitting users, the company said. IRA spent around $480 towards advertisements on Facebook and about 14,000 accounts followed one or more of these Pages.

The operation by IRA was still underway when the FBI informed Facebook of its activity. Subsequently, FB began this investigation, it said.

"IRA posted about global news and current events relevant to the countries and left-leaning communities they targeted, including social and racial justice in the US and UK, tensions between Israel and Palestine, the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden-Harris campaign, President Trump and his policies, and the US military policies in Africa," the report said.

Twitter, too, suspended five accounts associated with PeaceData for "platform manipulation that can be attributed to Russian state actors".

While most of PeaceData’s content was copied from other websites, some were produced by freelance reporters. The Tweets from the Russian-linked accounts were low quality and spammy, Twitter said. The company said that all links to content from PeaceData’s site will be blocked from being shared on the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter also urged governments across the world to stop such practices. "Regardless of the low-level impact, in this case, governments around the world must stop these practices. They’re anti-democratic. Attempts to manipulate our service to undermine democracy — by both foreign and domestic actors — will be met with strict enforcement of our policies," Twitter said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Peace Data, in a statement to its readers said that allegations the site was "a Russian propaganda tool" were "an ugly lie".

"Our news site is created by the people and for the people to spread the word about peace and expose greedy corporate powers and warmongers all over the world. Corporate media and their puppet masters want to destroy our journalism. Don’t believe a single word from them," it said.

Facebook Inc recently announced that it will partner with external researchers to examine the impact of the social media site on society during the 2020 US presidential election. The company said findings of the studies will not be published until the middle of next year, at the earliest.

A group of 17 independent researchers from the fields of elections, democracy and social media will now work with internal Facebook data scientists to design the studies.