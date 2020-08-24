172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|facebook-to-pay-104-million-euros-in-back-taxes-in-france-5747711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook to pay 104 million euros in back taxes in France

Facebook was not immediately available for comment. The French Finance Ministry said it could not comment on individual tax cases.

Reuters

Facebook France has accepted paying more than 100 million euros in taxes, including a penalty, relating to its accounting years before 2018, French financial magazine Capital reported on its website.

Capital reported that it had seen documents showing that Facebook had been ordered to pay 104 million euros, including a 22 million euro penalty.
