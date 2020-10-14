Facebook to ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated

Facebook will ban advertisements that discourage people from getting vaccinated, the company announced on October 13. The announcement is a part of Facebook's new public health campaign aimed at spreading vaccine information amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook had in February banned ads that made false claims about products tied to COVID-19. The company, however, has allowed ads that advocate government policies around vaccines, including a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a post, Facebook said it "doesn't want these ads on our platform."

"We already don’t allow ads with vaccine hoaxes that have been publicly identified by leading global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Now, if an ad explicitly discourages someone from getting a vaccine, we’ll reject it," Facebook said.

The company said enforcement of these regulations will begin in the next few days.

To help public health officials and minimise the risk of concurrent flu and COVID-19, the platform will be directing people to general information about the flu vaccine and how to get it using its 'Preventive Health Tool.'

"We’ll also be including sharable flu vaccine reminders and resources from health authorities in News Feed and within the COVID-19 Information Center. We’re starting this campaign in the US this week, and we’ll expand it to more countries and add new features in the coming weeks.," Facebook said.

Reacting to the development, Aleksandra Kuzmanovic, Social Media Manager at the World Health Organization (WHO) said, "Access to reliable information is important to ensure uptake of safe and effective vaccines. We welcome Facebook's update of its vaccine ad policies to prohibit ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated.”

Facebook had previously banned ads, along with regular unpaid posts, that peddle fake cures such as drinking bleach, spread conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 virus, or discourage people from seeking medical treatment.

