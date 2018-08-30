App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook takes down Holocaust post, restores it after Anne Frank Center demands explanation

The post contained a picture of naked, emaciated children from a Nazi concentration camp.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Social media giant Facebook once again finds itself in the midst of controversy after it removed a post about Holocaust education by the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect citing violation of community standards.

The post contained a picture of naked, emaciated children from a Nazi concentration camp. According to their Community Standards, Facebook does not allow users to post nude images of children on their platform.

Facebook has since reached out to the centre and restored the original post.

Last month, on the Recode Decode podcast with journalist Kara Swisher, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sparked outrage across social media when he said that content from the skeptics of the Holocaust should not be removed from the platform because he doesn't "think that they're intentionally getting it wrong."

"It's hard to impugn intent and to understand the intent. I just think, as abhorrent as some of those examples are, I think the reality is also that I get things wrong when I speak publicly," he added.

Facebook turned a blind eye to a petition by Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect last week which asked the company to remove pages denying the Holocaust from its website.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 12:24 pm

