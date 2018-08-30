Facebook takes down Holocaust post, restores it after Anne Frank Center demands explanation

Social media giant Facebook once again finds itself in the midst of controversy after it removed a post about Holocaust education by the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect citing violation of community standards.



Hi @Facebook, you removed our post promoting the need for Holocaust Education for apparently violating community standards. You haven't given us a reason, yet allow Holocaust Denial pages to still exist. Seems a little hypocritical?(the post was the exact same as the tweet below) https://t.co/H4bYTdEQp3

— Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 29, 2018

The post contained a picture of naked, emaciated children from a Nazi concentration camp. According to their Community Standards , Facebook does not allow users to post nude images of children on their platform.

Facebook has since reached out to the centre and restored the original post.

Last month, on the Recode Decode podcast with journalist Kara Swisher, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sparked outrage across social media when he said that content from the skeptics of the Holocaust should not be removed from the platform because he doesn't "think that they're intentionally getting it wrong."

"It's hard to impugn intent and to understand the intent. I just think, as abhorrent as some of those examples are, I think the reality is also that I get things wrong when I speak publicly," he added.

Facebook turned a blind eye to a petition by Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect last week which asked the company to remove pages denying the Holocaust from its website.