Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook suspends Boston analytics firm over data usage

Facebook has been facing increased scrutiny over how third-party firms use its data since news broke in March that data firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Facebook said that it has suspended Boston-based analytics firm Crimson Hexagon while it investigates how it collects and shares Facebook and Instagram's user data.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Facebook had suspended Crimson Hexagon. The newspaper says among the firm's clients is a Russian nonprofit with ties to the Kremlin.

Facebook said today that so far its investigation hasn't found evidence that Crimson Hexagon obtained Facebook or Instagram information inappropriately.

Crimson Hexagon says on its website it has access to over one trillion consumer conversations from social media, forums, blogs and reviews. It did not respond to a request for comment.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 11:45 am

