Facebook places disclaimer on Trump's post on mail-in voting

Reuters
Facebook Inc on Tuesday placed a "voting info" disclaimer on US President Donald Trump's post on mail-in voting.
"Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation's History! #RIGGEDELECTION," Trump wrote in the post.
The disclaimer by Facebook on the post redirects users to details from a US government website on how to vote in the 2020 elections.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 08:50 pm