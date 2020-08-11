172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|facebook-places-curbs-on-ads-by-us-news-publishers-with-political-ties-5685441.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook places curbs on ads by US news publishers with political ties

Under the new policy, publishers with any political connections will still be allowed to register as a news page but the company will implement some restrictions.

Reuters

Social media giant Facebook Inc on August 11 unveiled a new policy that would prevent American publishers with political ties from running ads presented as news articles, as the country gears up for the presidential election in November.

Under the new policy, publishers with any political connections will still be allowed to register as a news page but the company will implement some restrictions.

"The news pages with these affiliations will not be eligible for inclusion in Facebook News," the social media giant said.

Close

Facebook said it will extend its ad authorisation policy to cover publishers with political affiliations. Under the policy, the platform publicly discloses who paid for an ad that has opinion-based content on social issues and elections.

The world's largest online social network, with 2.7 billion monthly active users, has come under fire for its lax approach to fake news reports and misinformation campaigns, which many believe affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

"Identifying politically connected publishers is a new process for us, and we will learn and adapt as needed," Facebook added.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 10:27 pm

tags #Business #Facebook #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.