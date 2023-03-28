 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees

Reuters
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc is planning to lower bonus pays for some employees, and assess staff performance more frequently, as a part of a larger restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

The social media giant will be assessing performance of employees, and those who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the report said.

The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ added.

"We understand that while this is a significant change that might disappoint some people, it aligns with our continued focus on maintaining a high-performance culture," the newspaper said, quoting the memo.