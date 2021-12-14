MARKET NEWS

English
Facebook owner is behind $60 million deal for Meta name rights

Meta Financial had said in regulatory filing on Monday that a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to its company names for $60 million in cash. It did not disclose who the owner of Beige Key was.

Reuters
December 14, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST
Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of social media platform Facebook, is behind a $60 million deal to acquire the trademark assets of U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said.

Meta Financial had said in regulatory filing on Monday that a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to its company names for $60 million in cash. It did not disclose who the owner of Beige Key was.

"Beige Key is affiliated with us and we have acquired these trademark assets," a Meta Platforms spokesperson said. A Meta Financial spokesperson also confirmed Meta Platforms’ involvement.

Facebook said in October its parent company had changed its name to Meta Platforms.
Reuters
first published: Dec 14, 2021 08:06 am

