you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook must meet 'very high standard' for digital currency: Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin

Mnuchin said US regulators have already expressed concerns to Facebook about the plan for a global cryptocurrency, noting that these kinds of virtual coins have in the past been associated with money laundering and illicit activities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Facebook will need to meet "a very high standard" before it moves ahead with its planned digital currency Libra, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

"Whether they're banks or non-banks, they're under the same regulatory environment," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House, adding that Facebook "will have to have a very high standard before they have access to the financial system."
