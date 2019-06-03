App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook in talks with US derivatives regulator over digital currency plans: Report

The regulator is in the early stages of talks with Facebook in an effort to understand whether the company's plans for digital coin would fall under the CFTC's scope, the FT reported, citing Christopher Giancarlo, the head of the CFTC.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Facebook Inc is in talks with the U.S. derivatives regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), over the social media company's plans for a digital currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The regulator is in the early stages of talks with Facebook in an effort to understand whether the company's plans for digital coin would fall under the CFTC's scope, the FT reported, citing Christopher Giancarlo, the head of the CFTC.

In May, Facebook set up a financial technology company in Switzerland focusing on blockchain and payments as well as data analytics and investing.

Close
Facebook declined to comment on the FT report.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 09:45 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.