App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service

The social media company said users of financial firms such as PayPal , Citibank and American Express could link their financial accounts with Facebook's Messenger and chat with a customer service representativ

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Facebook Inc said on Monday it is in talks to deepen links with banks and financial institutions, saying it can help the firms improve their customer service.

The social media company said users of financial firms such as PayPal , Citibank and American Express could link their financial accounts with Facebook's Messenger and chat with a customer service representativ

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Facebook had asked banks to share detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company could see some financial information from such users if they choose to opt-in, but did not use it for "advertising or anything else".

"We're not using this information beyond enabling these (customer service) types of experiences," Facebook said in a statement. "A critical part of these partnerships is keeping people's information safe and secure."

The Journal report said Facebook over the past year has asked JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo & Co , Citigroup Inc and U.S. Bancorp to discuss potential offerings it could host for bank customers on Facebook Messenger.

"The idea is that messaging with a bank can be better than waiting on hold over the phone," the company said.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 09:51 am

tags #Facebook Inc #World News

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.