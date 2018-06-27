App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook halts production of drones for internet delivery

Facebook had touted the Aquila program as one of several aimed at bringing the internet to remote areas and last year announced a successful second test flight.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Facebook is ending a program launched in 2014 to build a fleet of drones that could deliver internet to underserved areas of the world. The huge social network said it has not abandoned the idea of using high-altitude aircraft to connect remote areas of the globe, but would concentrate its efforts with manufacturing partners.

Facebook will close its facility in Bridgwater, southwest England, which has been working on the solar-powered Aquila drone, according to a statement late yesterday.

"When we started the Aquila program back in 2014, very few companies were involved in this area," said Facebook engineering director Yael Maguire. But in the past four years a number of aerospace companies have been investing in the technology, he noted. "Given these developments, we've decided not to design or build our own aircraft any longer, and to close our facility in Bridgwater."

Maguire said Facebook would work with partners including the European consortium Airbus on high altitude platform station (HAPS) connectivity "and on the other technologies needed to make this system work, like flight control computers and high-density batteries".

Facebook had touted the Aquila program as one of several aimed at bringing the internet to remote areas and last year announced a successful second test flight.

Google, meanwhile, has its own Project Loon which aims to deliver connectivity to remote areas using high-altitude balloons.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 10:31 pm

tags #drone #Facebook #Google #Technology #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.