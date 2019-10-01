App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook, Google, Amazon face another House inquiry: Report

House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velazquez plans to invite the companies to face questions from the committee in late October or early November, Bloomberg said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google will face a congressional inquiry on how the big technology companies may be damaging the competitive landscape for small businesses, Bloomberg  reported on October 1.

House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velazquez plans to invite the companies to face questions from the committee in late October or early November, Bloomberg said.

"Chairwoman Velazquez believes that small businesses deserve to compete on a level playing field and hopes the hearing will be an opportunity for the committee to examine how small businesses are faring given the dominance of big tech companies in areas ranging from e-commerce to internet traffic," the report said, citing a spokeswoman for Velazquez.

Big technology companies already face a series of wide-ranging investigations, including those from lawmakers and the US Department of Justice, on issues such as engagement in anticompetitive behavior.

related news

Amazon, Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular US business hours.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Amazon #Facebook #Google #Technology #world

