Capitol breach | Facebook extends ban on Donald Trump's accounts until transition is complete, says Zuckerberg

The US President is using the platform to 'condone rather than condemn' the action of his supporters, which in turn is provoking further violence, says Zuckerberg.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg is the founder, chairman and CEO of Facebook.

CEO and founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg has announced an extension of the ban on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts for another two weeks at least.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg stated that the platform has allowed the President to share his views and messages as they believe that the public has a right to 'the broadest possible political speech, even controversial speech'. But today the scenario is very different. The US President is using the platform to 'condone rather than condemn' the action of his supporters, which in turn is provoking further violence, Zuckerberg noted.

Earlier in the day, thousands of supporters of the US president forcefully entered the Capitol Hill building in Washington DC. They broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol. The entire incident took place when a joint session of the US Congress was underway to certify president-elect Joe Biden's victory. Four people were killed in the violence, and the police arrested many.

Following the incident, Facebook and Twitter suspended Trump from posting to their platforms for twelve hours.

The social media platform has now taken the decision to block his accounts indefinitely or at least for the next two weeks until after the transition of power to Joe Biden.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CEO Mark Zuckerberg #Donald Trump #Facebook #Instagram
first published: Jan 7, 2021 10:06 pm

