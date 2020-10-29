172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|facebook-employees-given-entire-thanksgiving-week-off-for-working-through-unprecedented-challenges-6036831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook employees given entire Thanksgiving week off for working through 'unprecedented challenges'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an internal communication that the company's wanted to give as many people as possible a break.

Moneycontrol News

Employees at Facebook's offices in the United States would be getting the entire Thanksgiving week off as a reward for their work done during "unprecedented challenges", the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed in an internal communication, CNBC reported.

According to the report, the move is also meant as a morale booster for the company's employees after recent criticism against Facebook's moderation policies.

"The idea here is to give as many people as possible a break. I hope you can disconnect and take the time to rest and recharge before the final push of the year," Zuckerberg said in the mail, shared with Facebook employees on October 28.

Additionally, the report stated that all Facebook employees around the world will get an extra three-day off. These days will either be November 23 through November 25 or other days according to the teams and geographical regions.

Facebook has come under fire recently for a number of its policy decisions, including the time when it refused to pull down a post by US President Donald Trump in which he had said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in reference to protests over the killing of George Floyd.
