Facebook, Instagram users complain of outage in services

Several users of social networking major Facebook across the world complained of outages in services on November 28. There were complaints of an outage even with Instagram, owned by Facebook.
However, not all users seemed to have been affected. There were also no reports of any trouble with WhatsApp.
"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes," said a message to those users who faced the outage.
And it is down again #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/EVTa4IYHqa
— Rahil Mohammed (@IamPunekar) November 28, 2019
Is anyone else experience a blank #Facebook page? #Facebookdown— Simply Social Media (@SimplySocialMI) November 28, 2019
What? No pictures of people’s Thanksgiving dinner plates? #facebookdown
— Allegra Shea (@AllegrainIraq) November 28, 2019
#FacebookDown hit like if you are seeing the same. pic.twitter.com/bArHVLk0kQ— Aakash Usha Shukla (@hybridakash) November 28, 2019
Facebook is not running smoothly #facebookdown
— Aashwin Regmi (@aashwin47) November 28, 2019
All the posts have lost the comments now.#instagramdown— Sarah M Br_En_Ldn