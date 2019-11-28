App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook, Instagram users complain of outage in services

However, not all users seemed to have been affected.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several users of social networking major Facebook across the world complained of outages in services on November 28. There were complaints of an outage even with Instagram, owned by Facebook.

However, not all users seemed to have been affected.  There were also no reports of any trouble with WhatsApp.

"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes," said a message to those users who faced the outage.

Close

Facebook_down

related news

Users took to other channels such as Twitter to express their disappointment.







Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #Facebook #India #Instagram #Twitter #world

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.