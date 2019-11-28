Facebook, Instagram users complain of outage in services

Several users of social networking major Facebook across the world complained of outages in services on November 28. There were complaints of an outage even with Instagram, owned by Facebook.

However, not all users seemed to have been affected. There were also no reports of any trouble with WhatsApp.

"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes," said a message to those users who faced the outage.

Users took to other channels such as Twitter to express their disappointment.



