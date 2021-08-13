COVID-19 | Facebook delays return to campus as Delta variant rages

Facebook on Thursday postponed workers' return to the office until early next year due to surging cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The leading social network set a new target of having employees back on its campuses in January, but promised to provide ample notice before they are required to show up.

"Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office," a Facebook spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's safety."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

For now, the data shows rising numbers of Covid cases based on the Delta variant, the spokesperson said.

Google, Facebook and Microsoft have said returning workers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Facebook is also requiring people in offices to wear masks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

At Microsoft, the earliest date for fully reopening US facilities will be October 4, according to the computing giant based in the state of Washington.

E-commerce colossus Amazon confirmed that it is delaying employees' return to its corporate offices until January of next year instead of September as originally hoped.

Google this month made its campuses off-limits to unvaccinated employees and extend its global work-from-home option through October 18.

Unions and critics of mandates have spoken out against required vaccinations, citing personal freedom arguments.