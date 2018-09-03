App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook definition of 'terrorism' helps states mute dissent : UN expert

Fionnuala N­ Aolin, UN special rapporteur on protecting rights while countering terrorism said the use of overly broad and imprecise definitions as the basis for regulating access to and the use of Facebook's platform may lead to discriminatory implementation, over-censoring and arbitrary denial of access to and use of Facebook's services.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Facebook needs to narrow its "sweeping" definition of terrorism to stop governments arbitrarily blocking legitimate opposition groups and dissenting voices, a UN Human Rights Council independent expert said in a statement on Monday.

"The use of overly broad and imprecise definitions as the basis for regulating access to and the use of Facebook's platform may lead to discriminatory implementation, over-censoring and arbitrary denial of access to and use of Facebook's services," said Fionnuala N­ Aolin, UN special rapporteur on protecting rights while countering terrorism.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 02:15 pm

tags #Facebook #Technology #World News

