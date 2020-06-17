App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook closes political ads loophole ahead of US presidential election

The world's biggest social network has attached a "paid for by" disclaimer to political ads since 2018, after facing a backlash for failing to stop Russia from using its platforms to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would affix labels to political ads shared by users on their own feeds, closing what critics have said for years was a glaring loophole in the company's election transparency measures.

The world's biggest social network has attached a "paid for by" disclaimer to political ads since 2018, after facing a backlash for failing to stop Russia from using its platforms to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

But the label disappeared once people shared the ads to their own feeds, which critics said undermined its utility and allowed misinformation to continue spreading unchecked.

Close

"Previously the thinking here was that these were organic posts, and so these posts did not necessarily need to contain information about ads," said Sarah Schiff, a Facebook product manager overseeing the change.

related news

After receiving feedback, Schiff said, the company now considers it important to disclose if a post "was at one point an ad."

Facebook introduced a similar labelling approach for state news media earlier this month, but that label also sometimes drops off with sharing and does not appear when users post their own links to those outlets.

The company is facing demands to do more to combat false viral information before the Nov. 3 presidential election, including by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who last week called on Zuckerberg to reverse his decision to exempt political ads from fact-checking.

Zuckerberg has touted transparency tools in response, arguing that voters should be able to examine statements from would-be political leaders unimpeded.

In a USA Today op-ed on Tuesday, he pledged to display a Voting Information Center at the top of U.S. users' news feeds. He also said the company would aim to help 4 million people register to vote, double its goal for 2016.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:08 am

tags #Facebook #political ads #US presidential election #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.