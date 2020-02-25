New book claims Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets employees to blow-dry his armpit sweat before key events: Report

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, reportedly gets his his armpits blow-dried by his communications employees before key events and speeches.

According to an NDTV report, a recently launched book on the social media doyen called him a person who is extremely “self-conscious” of his public image.

The report noted that his tendency towards excessive sweating when anxious first came to the fore during a 2010 televised interview.

A Bloomberg review of tech journalist Steven Levy’s book ‘Facebook: The Inside Story’, which is expected to be released later this month, read,“A communications exec is shown blow-drying the CEO's armpits before speaking appearances to eliminate anxiety sweat.”

A Business Insider report quoted Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois rubbishing the claim of the book by saying,“I doubt this is true. Even if it is, it would have been at our communications team’s request.”



The book review drew a lot of reactions on social media; even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to it saying he would offer armpit blow-drying services to his communications team.