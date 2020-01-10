Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg drops annual challenges to focus on longer-term goals

Zuckerberg said he plans to work on a new private social platform, decentralised technology, generational issues and new forms of governance among others.
Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said he was dropping his annual challenges this year to take a longer term focus on the decade ahead.
Zuckerberg said he plans to work on a new private social platform, decentralised technology, generational issues and new forms of governance among others."Rather than having year-to-year challenges, I've tried to think about what I hope the world and my life will look in 2030 so I can make sure I'm focusing on those things," he said.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 07:55 am