Facebook bans top military accounts in Myanmar after UN's criticism of inaction

Moneycontrol News

Social networking giant Facebook has banned several high-profile accounts in Myanmar.

The company removed a total of 18 Facebook accounts, 52 Facebook pages, and one Instagram account. About 20 individuals and organisations, including the commander-in-chief of armed forces, the military's Myawady television network, and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing were all banned.

The company stated that these accounts were responsible for causing religious and ethnic tensions in the country. It also admitted that it was slow to react to the propaganda that was being spread on its site.

This comes after investigators from the UN criticised Facebook for letting its platform be used to spread hatred and violence that fuelled a genocidal campaign against the Muslim Rohingya population there. The investigators also accused Myanmar's military of a number of grave crimes which range from mass murder to gang rape.

Facebook has been in the news since 2014 after experts pointed out that the social media site was frequently used to spread hoaxes, memes, and misinformation about the Rohingya population. Though slow in its response, the company took action by employing additional local Burmese-speaking content moderators. The number has increased from two in 2015 to the current 60.

The company has further partly blamed its users on their inability to take advantage of its reporting tools that could remove hate speech targeting the Rohingyas and other minorities. The tools, however, were translated into Burmese only a few months ago.

The situation in Myanmar is stated to be extremely challenging and human rights activists have found it difficult to identify users who are trying to inflame racial hatred through Facebook as compared to those who are simply sharing information.

On-site reporting from Myanmar has revealed that Facebook does not do enough, with one local researcher saying - “you report to Facebook, they do nothing”.