Facebook bans Donald Trump for second time after he posts content from daughter-in-law’s FB page

Donald Trump

Former United States president Donald Trump, who was barred from using a host of social media platforms over allegations that the Capitol Hill rioters were instigated by his speech, has been kicked off Facebook once again.

Content posted by Donald Trump using his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s (married to Eric Trump) FB profile, was taken down after Media Matters for America raised the issue. This is the second time Donald Trump's content has been removed by Facebook.

Capitol breach | Facebook extends ban on Donald Trump's accounts until transition is complete, says Zuckerberg

After the interview of the former US president that was posted on Lara Trump’s wall was removed, she took to the platform to share screenshots of the emails that were sent by Facebook.

The Facebook email stated that the video of the interview was taken down as it featured “the voice of Donald Trump”. Lara Trump was also warned that posting such content in future would result in account limitations, reported The Verge.

The mail read: “We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking. In line with the block, we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.

Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook since the January 6 attack on the capitol. The company’s oversight board is currently deliberating on whether the platform should have banned the then-president, and its ruling is expected soon.”