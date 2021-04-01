English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Facebook bans Donald Trump for second time after he posts content from daughter-in-law’s FB page

The Donald Trump interview posted on his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s (married to Eric Trump) FB profile, was taken down after Media Matters for America raised the issue.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump


Former United States president Donald Trump, who was barred from using a host of social media platforms over allegations that the Capitol Hill rioters were instigated by his speech, has been kicked off Facebook once again.

Content posted by Donald Trump using his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s (married to Eric Trump) FB profile, was taken down after Media Matters for America raised the issue. This is the second time Donald Trump's content has been removed by Facebook.

Capitol breach | Facebook extends ban on Donald Trump's accounts until transition is complete, says Zuckerberg

After the interview of the former US president that was posted on Lara Trump’s wall was removed, she took to the platform to share screenshots of the emails that were sent by Facebook.

The Facebook email stated that the video of the interview was taken down as it featured “the voice of Donald Trump”. Lara Trump was also warned that posting such content in future would result in account limitations, reported The Verge.

The mail read: “We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking. In line with the block, we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.

Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook since the January 6 attack on the capitol. The company’s oversight board is currently deliberating on whether the platform should have banned the then-president, and its ruling is expected soon.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Capitol Riot #Donald Trump #Facebook #United States
first published: Apr 1, 2021 05:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.