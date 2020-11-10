PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|faa-in-final-stages-of-boeing-737-max-review-could-approve-as-early-as-november-18-6097241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 124
MGB : 107

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FAA in final stages of Boeing 737 MAX review; could approve as early as November 18

Three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters the FAA is set to approve the plane's ungrounding as early as November 18.

Reuters
File image of the Boeing 737 MAX
File image of the Boeing 737 MAX

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to Boeing Co's 737 MAX and expects to complete the process in the "coming days," the agency's chief told Reuters on Monday.

Three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters the FAA is set to approve the plane's ungrounding as early as November 18.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told Reuters in a statement that he expects "this process will be finished in the coming days, once the agency is satisfied that Boeing has addressed" safety issues involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing declined to comment.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #Boeing 737 MAX #FAA #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.