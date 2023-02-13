 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Eye In The Sky: India alert to Chinese spy balloons; IAF has some of its own

Ranjit Bhushan
Feb 13, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Chinese spy balloons have been spotted over India and across the border for a while now. Experts say such intrusion will only mount in days to come, but there’s no need for India to panic.

Representative Image

New Delhi has chosen not to react officially to the US suggestion that China had operated a fleet of spy balloons targeting several countries, including India.

A senior government official told Moneycontrol that India as a sovereign country had a right to assess situations as they arose instead of being provoked by suggestions, even if it came from friendly countries and allies.

These surveillance balloons are fitted with radars and electro-optical sensors or digital cameras which, depending on their resolution, can capture highly precise images. Officials say they can also communicate with satellites using radio signals.

US officials informed their Indian counterparts on February 5 about the Chinese shenanigans, a day after the US military shot down a Chinese `surveillance’ balloon floating over sensitive US installations. The balloon was shot down by a fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean on February 4.