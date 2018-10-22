App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eye disorder helped Leonardo Da Vinci create masterpieces: Study

Christopher Tyler, of City, University of London in the UK measured eyes in six masterpieces thought to be portraits or self-portraits of da Vinci, including his works Vitruvian Man and Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting of all time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci may have had an eye condition that gave him an unusual ability to recreate three-dimensional shapes in his sculptures and paintings, a study has found. With this condition known as strabismus, a person's eyes appear to be pointing in different directions, with only one eye being used to process the visual scene at any one time.

Christopher Tyler, of City, University of London in the UK measured eyes in six masterpieces thought to be portraits or self-portraits of da Vinci, including his works Vitruvian Man and Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting of all time.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology, suggest that da Vinci had an intermittent version of the condition.

This allowed Da Vinci to switch between using two eyes (stereoscopic vision) to give him depth perception, and using just one eye (monocular vision) when he wanted to interpret a three-dimensional image on a flat, two-dimensional canvas.

related news

"Several great artists, from Rembrandt to Picasso, are thought to have had strabismus, and it seems that da Vinci had it too," said Tyler.

"The weight of converging evidence suggests that da Vinci had intermittent exotropia -- where an eye turns outwards -- with a resulting ability to switch to monocular vision, using just one eye," he said.

The condition is rather convenient for a painter, since viewing the world with one eye allows direct comparison with the flat image being drawn or painted, researchers said.

"Having strabismus would perhaps explain da Vinci's great facility for depicting the three-dimensional solidity of faces and objects in the world and the distant depth recession of mountainous scenes," Tyler said.

He analysed eyes in six pieces of art thought to be based on da Vinci: David (Andrea del Verrocchio); Young Warrior (Andrea del Verrocchio); Salvator Mundi (da Vinci); Young John the Baptist (da Vinci); Vitruvian Man (da Vinci) and another possible da Vinci self-portrait.

Tyler fitted circles and ellipses to the pupils, irises, and eyelid apertures on the artwork and then measured the relative positions of these features.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 05:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DA Vinci #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.