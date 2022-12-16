S Jaishankar hosts UN chief, UNSC member states in New York

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar hosted a millets-based lunch in New York on Thursday and welcomed the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UNSC member states.

"Delighted to welcome UNSG @antonioguterres and UNSC members for a ‘millet lunch’ in New York today,” the Union minister tweeted.

Talking about the International Year of Millets declared by the United Nations General Assembly at its 75th session in March 2021, he highlighted the crop's role in ensuring food security and sustainability.

"As we head into International Year of Millets 2023, a strong message for their greater production, consumption and promotion would help global food security and enhance sustainability in agriculture," Jaishankar tweeted.

The proposal for IYM 2023 has been sponsored by the Government of India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2021. The declaration by the UN has been instrumental for the Government of India to be at the forefront in celebrating the IYM.

"India will steer the IYM 2023 celebrations worldwide and organise campaigns to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement earlier this month at the opening ceremony of the International Year of Millets.

The prime minister also thanked the global community for supporting India's proposal to mark the International Year of Millets. "It was mentioned that millets are good for the consumer, cultivator and climate. Millets are nutritious and can be cultivated in semi-arid zones besides consuming less water for irrigation," the statement said. Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture, in her speech at the opening ceremony for the International Year of Millets 2023 said nations need to collaborate to develop a sustainable future, and millets will play a pivotal role in the process. Millets are considered 'Smart Food' as they are easy to cultivate, mostly organic and contains high nutritional value, she said.

Moneycontrol News

