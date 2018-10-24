App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Source: AP

Explosive devices found in mail sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found October 22 at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

AP @moneycontrolcom

A US official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home.

A similar device was also sent to the office of former President Barack Obama, The New York Times has reported.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found October 22 at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The device was discovered on October 24 morning at the Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York. Police in New Castle, New York, who cover Chappaqua, say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in "the investigation of a suspicious package."

 
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 07:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

