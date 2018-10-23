App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Explosive device found at home of legendary investor George Soros: Report

Authorities responded to the home in Katonah, New York after they received a call about a suspicious package at about 3:45 p.m., the Times reported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

An explosive device was found on Monday in a mailbox near the New York home of billionaire financier George Soros, a favorite target of right-wing campaigners in the United States and eastern Europe, the New York Times reported, citing police.

Authorities responded to the home in Katonah, New York after they received a call about a suspicious package at about 3:45 p.m., the Times reported.

An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device, police said in a statement to the Times.

The employee put the package in a wooded area and called police. Bomb squad technicians arrived and detonated it, a police official told the New York Times.

Soros was not home at the time, the Times reported.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 10:50 am

tags #George Soros #Market news #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.