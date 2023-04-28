 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explosions in Kyiv, air raid sirens across Ukraine

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

There were no details on what had been struck in Kyiv or of any damage and casualties. The city's military administration said anti-aircraft units were in operation.

The Ukraine capital Kyiv was rocked by explosions early on Friday and air raid sirens and explosions were reported across the country, according to the Interfax Ukraine and reports on social media channels.

Earlier reports said cities from central Ukraine to the southern Mykolaiv region had been hit by explosions.

Interfax said explosions were reported after midnight inDnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and inMykolaiv in the south.