you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Explosion sets Iran-owned oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city: Report

An explosion in an oil tanker that belongs to National Iranian Oil Company has set the vessel on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The explosion has caused heavy damages and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

An explosion has set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Iran's Students News Agency ISNA reported on Friday, adding that experts believed it was a "terrorist attack".

An explosion in an oil tanker that belongs to National Iranian Oil Company has set the vessel on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The explosion has caused heavy damages and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA.

"Experts believe it was a terrorist attack."

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 11:16 am

tags #Iran #Jeddah #oil #Saudi Arabia #World News

