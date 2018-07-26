Explosion reportedly heard outside US embassy in Beijing

Video clips posted online showed smoke in the air outside the diplomatic compound in the Chinese capital and security personnel rushing in the background, with witnesses saying an explosion had occurred.
A loud blast occurred near the US embassy in Beijing today, according to multiple eyewitness reports on social media.Video clips posted online showed smoke in the air outside the diplomatic compound in the Chinese capital and security personnel rushing in the background, with witnesses saying an explosion had occurred.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 12:30 pm