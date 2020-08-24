172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|explosion-at-gas-pipeline-leads-to-blackout-in-syria-says-energy-minister-5746381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Explosion at gas pipeline leads to blackout in Syria, says energy minister

Reuters

An explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline has caused a power blackout in Syria and initial indications point to an attack, the energy minister told state-run television on Monday.

The Ikhbariya TV channel showed footage of a large fire following the explosion, which officials told state media occurred between the Syrian towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northwest of the capital of Damascus.

"Initial indications are this was a terrorist attack," Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem told Ikhbariya, adding that the pipeline feeds power stations in the south. He said technical teams were already on the ground.

The electricity minister was later quoted by state news agency SANA as saying that power had gradually started being restored to the country's provinces.

In 2013, much of Syria was hit by a power cut after rebel shelling hit a gas pipeline during the country's civil war.

The Arab Gas Pipeline system extends from Egypt into Jordan and Syria.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:30 am

