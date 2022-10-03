Explainer | Why is the Chinese Communist Party's upcoming Congress a big deal?

Representative image

The upcoming 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to be held this month has generated a lot of interest amid heightened geopolitical tensions, inflation and global slowdown.

CCP is the founding and ruling party of modern China that has enjoyed a monopoly of power in the country since the People’s Republic was established by Mao Zedong in 1949.

Here is a primer that addresses all the salient points about the CCP Congress and why it is keenly watched by the word.

What is the Party Congress?

The CCP’s National Congress is held every five years and is considered to be the most important date in China’s political calendar, according to experts.

This year it will begin on October 16 and is likely to be held for a week.

The Party Congress will choose the new set of leaders of China who will not only rule the country for the next five years but also set the tone of China’s relations with the rest of the world.

What is the interest all about?

The interest in China’s political developments has increased since the late 1970s when it embarked on its economic reforms and impressed the world with its rapid, double-digit growth and rise as a global power.

Observers are waiting to carefully parse through the outcome of the proceedings to help world leaders formulate policies to deal with China.

What is its importance?

The Congress will approve a record third term for the party general secretary Xi Jinping, making him the most powerful leader of the country since Mao.

An unprecedented extension for Xi became almost certain after the two-term limit for leaders was removed in 2018. However, it is not clear if the extension will allow Xi to be the leader of the CCP for life.

Xi is already a powerful leader as the President of China and Chairman of the Military Commission that oversees the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police, looking after internal security.

What is the significance of the CCP Party Congress in the current global turmoil?

The CCP Congress is taking place amid several economic and political uncertainties in the world. As the world’s second-largest economy, what China decides will make a huge impact as most countries are still trying to recover from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is being held also when Russia, another big country and close ally of China, is in the middle of a war with Ukraine that is being backed by the United States and the European countries.

The Ukraine war, which has been continuing for the past eight months, has brought about a disruption in global energy supply, leading to soaring food prices and adversely affecting the poor of the world.

In addition, the Congress is being convened when China’s aggressive rise in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond under Xi leadership, has caused serious tension in Sino-American relations and, in China’s relations with other Asian countries.

There is widespread concern among countries in the region and beyond that China could become more aggressive under Xi’s third term.

The origin of the CCP

The CCP was founded in 1921 in the wake of the Russian revolution on the principles of Marxism-Leninism that inspired people to establish a more just and equitable society.

However, like all Leninist parties, it believes in coercive methods and violence to subjugate opponents.

But the People’s Republic of China could be established only after the victory in a prolonged civil war between the Communists and their main rival the nationalist Kuomintang.

The current membership of the CCP is over 92 million and they represent people from all walks of life in China.

Who chooses the new CCP leadership?

In the run-up to the Party Congress about 2,300 delegates are chosen from party members, both leaders and frontline workers, including a number of women party workers, representatives of ethnic minority groups and from sectors like economy, science and technology, defence, judiciary, public security, education, sports, health care and social administration from the 34 provinces and regions in China.

They, in turn, choose the 370 members of the CCP’s Central Committee from among ministers, commissioners of the state council, regional commanders of the PLA and heads of the PLA departments under the Central Military Commission.

The Central Committee has the mandate to choose the 25 members of the Chinese Communist Party’s politburo. But those who get into the politburo must meet the criteria—serving either at the ministerial level or above and in the PLA’s military region level and must be more than 62 years of age.

The politburo’s Standing Committee

This is the most important body of the Communist Party’s power and leadership and is chosen by the politburo in closed-door negotiations. The number of PSC members is currently seven but it can go up to nine members.

These members conduct policy discussions and take decisions on major issues when the 25-member politburo is not in session.

The youngest among the politburo members are chosen to be in the standing committee of the politburo and they will have to retire at the age of 68.

Though an exception is being made for Xi Jinping, who is now 69 years old.