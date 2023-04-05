 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer: Why is China so angry about Taiwan president meeting US Speaker Kevin McCarthy?

Reuters
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

Here are the key issues in Taiwan-U.S., China-U.S. and Taiwan-China relations, why China is so angry about the meeting and what it might do to express its anger:

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will host a meeting in California on Wednesday with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, part of a sensitive U.S. stopover that has drawn Chinese threats of retaliation.

WHY IS CHINA SO ANGRY?

Taiwan is a deeply emotive issue for China's ruling Communist Party, and for Chinese President Xi Jinping.