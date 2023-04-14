 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer: What is solid-fuel technology, and why is North Korea eager to develop it?

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

Here are some characteristics of solid-fuel technology, and how it can help the North improve its missile systems.

North Korea says it has tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), its first known use of the propellant in a longer-range projectile, as it seeks the capability to launch with little preparation.

Here are some characteristics of solid-fuel technology, and how it can help the North improve its missile systems.

WHAT IS SOLID-FUEL TECHNOLOGY?

Solid propellants are a mixture of fuel and oxidiser. Metallic powders such as aluminium often serve as the fuel, and ammonium perchlorate, which is the salt of perchloric acid and ammonia, is the most common oxidiser.