Explainer: What happened to the 2022 global oil rally?

Reuters
Dec 08, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Crude oil futures spent much of 2022 surging, as demand for transportation fuels to travel returned while Russia's invasion of Ukraine and production cuts from the world's largest oil-producing nations and their allies (OPEC+) squeezed supply.

Brent crude futures rose above $139 per barrel in March as Russia invaded Ukraine, and then later rose again as buyers reckoned with the bottleneck of two years of refinery closures during the pandemic.

As the year winds to a close, both U.S. and Brent crude futures have given up all of the year's gains. Here is why:

DEPRESSED DEMAND FOR FUELS

China is the world's largest crude importer and second- largest oil consuming nation, second only to the United States. But in 2022, strict government intervention to contain coronavirus cases starkly reduced industrial and economic output as well as demand for travel. China's measures depressed oil demand by as much as 30% to 40% in China, according to analyst estimates.

Europe's winter started off mild, curbing demand for different fuels, including distillates like heating oil, used for power generation and heating homes.