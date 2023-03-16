 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer: Can China broker peace between Russia and Ukraine?

Reuters
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

China's foreign ministry has said it is in communication with both sides and, while it has not confirmed Xi's plan for talks with either Putin or Zelenskiy, there is speculation that China may try to get the rivals to the negotiating table.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to soon visit Russia's Vladimir Putin and, according to media, hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy weeks after China proposed a 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine.

Following are some of the issues China and others are likely to be taking into account as it considers prospects for peace in Ukraine.

WHY WOULD CHINA TRY TO MEDIATE?