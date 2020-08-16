Explained | Why Indian-Americans are electorally vital for Democrats and Republicans

California Senator Kamala Harris being picked by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his vice-presidential candidate comes amid increasing efforts from all sides to grab the all-important Indian-American vote.

The participation of the Indian-American community in US politics is not new. Today, there are more Indian-origin Congressmen than ever before. Members of the community have been vying for top offices in the country for long. In 2016, former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal had become the first Indian-American to run for president. Additionally, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley -- who also served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump regime -- is seen by many as a presidential contender in 2024.

However, Biden picking Harris as his running mate is the first time an Indian-American would be represented in a major-party’s presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, presumptive Republican party nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has launched four new coalitions as it seeks to boost its appeal among Indian-American, Sikh, Muslim and other South Asian communities ahead of the presidential election in November.

The coalitions -- 'Indian Voices for Trump,' 'Hindu Voices for Trump,' 'Sikhs for Trump' and 'Muslim Voices for Trump' -- are aimed at enhanced engagement with members of the Indian community.

Indian-Americans and US politics

Harris’ selection as Biden’s running mate “has ignited pride and celebration among Indian Americans,” Axios' Fadel Allassan has noted. The support of the Indian-American community remains electorally vital for both the Democrats and the Republicans.

The community is one of the most educated and fastest growing demographic groups in the United States. Nearly half of the total 18 lakh United States’ foreign work visas issued between 2001 and 2015 went to Indians.

Their median annual household income was about $139,000 in 2018 -- more than double the nationwide median. This makes Indian-Americans wealthier than Americans in general, according to Census Bureau data compiled by AAPI Data.

An exit poll by the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund suggests that in 2016, then Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton had won Indian Americans by 70 points.

There are currently 40 lakh Indian-Americans in the United States and the community is growing rapidly.

As many as 13 lakh Indian-Americans are expected to vote this time, including nearly 2 lakh in Pennsylvania and 1.2 lakh in Michigan -- both must-win battleground states.

In Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas – some of the key battleground states -- the number of eligible Asian-American and Pacific Islander voters grew by nearly 17 lakh -- over 117 percent increase.