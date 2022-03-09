Explained | What does US ban on Russian oil means for global economy?

The United States has banned Russian oil imports, ratcheting up pressure on Russia whose invasion of Ukraine entered the 14th day on March 9, leaving hundreds dead and triggering Europe’s worst refugee crisis in recent memory.

After the March 8 announcement by US President Joe Biden, the benchmark Brent crude for May rose to an intra-day high of $131.27 a barrel before settling at $127.98, up 3.9 percent. US crude futures settled at $123.70, an increase of 3.6 percent.

Indications of the impending ban had early on March 8 sent the Brent crude skyrocketing to around $140 a barrel, the highest in 14 years. The last record high was $147 in 2008.

Markets were reacting to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling news channels, “We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil, while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets.”

Announcing the measures targeting the energy sector that props up the Russian economy and its war effort, Biden said Ukraine would "never be a victory" for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the ban was decided "in close consultation" with allies, especially those in Europe, who depend on Russia for 40 percent of their gas needs.

Shortly after, the UK said it would phase out Russian oil by the end of 2022 and the EU spelled out a plan to slash gas imports by two-thirds, as Western sanctions finally began to target Russia’s economic lifeline.

Putin has pressed on despite unprecedented sanctions, though Moscow agreed to set up "humanitarian corridors" from four Ukrainian cities on Day 14 of the war.

Status Quo

While Russia has emphatically warned that oil sanctions would have "catastrophic consequences", the US led the push for energy sanctions partly because Russia accounts for less than 10 percent of its imports of oil and petroleum products, which means the impact on the world's largest economy would be easier to bear.

On its part, Russia had warned that a Western ban on its oil imports may more than double the price to $300 and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany.

"A rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, warning the price could shoot to above $300.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the Russia-Ukraine War here

Earlier, sources told Reuters news agency that Biden went on a call with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain as he pushed for their support for a ban. If needed, the US was willing to move ahead without allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Accounting for 7 percent of the global share, Russia is the top exporter of crude and oil products worldwide, exporting around 7 million barrels per day (bpd). Several European countries are heavily reliant on Russian energy.

The ban is unprecedented and here is how it can play out:

Up, up and away

Crude has been on a wild ride in the past two years. In 2020, prices dropped to near $0 amid global shutdowns and aviation standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sellers then scrambled to shed supplies. Now, prices are hovering close to the last record high of $147.

Expectations remain grim. A JP Morgan note predicts oil could hit a record $185 a barrel by 2022-end if the supply disruption to Russian exports lasts long, while a Reuters poll showed most analysts expect yearly price to average below $100.

Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS, told Reuters a “prolonged war which causes widespread disruption to commodity supplies could see Brent moving above the $150 a barrel mark”.

The ripple effect of the US ban has been immediate. Brent crude for May rose to an intra-day high of $131.27 a barrel before settling at $127.98, still up 3.9 percent, while US crude futures settled 3.6 percent higher at $123.70.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, fell by 0.8 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.56 percent, the S&P 500 lost 30.39 points, or 0.72 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.41 points, or 0.28 percent. The STOXX 600 was down 0.51 percent.

Gold held near record highs on March 8 after investors made a beeline for the traditional safe-haven metal on mounting fears around the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Spot gold dropped 0.1 percent to $2,050.97 an ounce.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted nickel trading during the day after prices doubled in just hours to a record $100,000 per tonne, fuelled by a race to cover short positions.

The news pushed up both the euro and the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year treasury notes. The euro bounced back from a 22-month low against the dollar, which it hit the previous session, and was last flat against the dollar at $1.0899. The yield on 10-year treasury notes was up 11.2 basis points to 1.861 percent after hitting a two-month low on March 7. The dollar index fell 0.082 percent.

"The Russia-Ukraine war has driven oil prices up faster than we previously expected, but we continue to see a tight supply-demand balance for crude oil globally, even if the hostilities end and the geopolitical risk premium attached to crude declines," said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer in the Americas for UBS's wealth management arm.

Inflationary shock likely

Record high oil, natural gas and commodities prices, combined with soaring energy costs, are expected to push inflation in the West above 7 percent.

In direct terms, every 10 percent increase in oil price nudges inflation in the Eurozone by 0.1-0.2 percentage points and in the US by 0.2 percentage points, Reuters said. In fact, Brent crude has jumped 80 percent in euros since January 1, 2022.

The sanctions were not designed to affect energy trade. Now, disruptions in linkages with major energy, commodity, and arms-producing country are showing many unintended consequences, which will also affect the growth prospects of countries, including India.

Volatility in the markets also stoked fears of rising inflation as the European and other economies cooled. The rally in oil and other commodities has heightened investor fears about global inflation. Bloomberg News said on March 8 that the European Union plans as soon as this week to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defence spending.

Data this week is expected to show the US consumer price index climbed a stratospheric 7.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in February, up from 7.5 percent in January.

Investors are carefully watching a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday. The prospect of stagflation has prompted economists to suggest policymakers might delay rate hikes until late in the year.

Growth in doldrums

While the US and Europe have, so far, been together in slapping sanctions against Russia, there is an unintended impact being felt due to western businesses holding back from engaging with Russian companies of their own accord.

There is a surge in energy and commodity prices along with possibilities of supply chain disruptions. These factors will lead to inflationary pressures and may affect growth in many countries, including India, watchers warn.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), too, warned that the global economic outlook was now subject to “extraordinary uncertainty”.

From a global perspective, while intended to punish Russia for its action in Ukraine, sanctions are endangering fragile global recovery, and may further strengthen Russia-China strategic alliance economically.

An energy ban would also affect recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. European Central Bank (ECB) has calculated a 0.3-0.4 percentage point baseline cut in growth and 1 percentage point cut in case of severe economic shock.

The US Fed estimates 0.1 percentage point cut in growth for every $10 a barrel rise in oil price, while private US analysts see a smaller impact.

US Fed chair Jerome Powell has also already asked borrowers to brace for the impact, suggesting that interest rates “need to rise” this month.

JP Morgan expects the Russian economy to contract 12.5 percent–a large and immediate damage.

Even without direct sanctions on its energy industry, Russia will lose around one million barrels per day (bpd) in oil exports from the 10.5 million bpd it sold last year, analyst Jarand Rystad, head of Rystad Energy, has said. That is despite the scarcity of global supplies sending prices soaring.

Energy Aspects estimates that 70 percent of Russian oil exports are paralysed, as brokers and refineries shun Moscow in spite of the red-hot market.

Are there alternatives?

According to current estimates, 79.4 percent of the world's proven oil reserves (1,189.80 billion barrels, as of 2018) are located in Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member countries, with the bulk in West Asia, accounting for 64.5 percent of the bloc's total.

Graph 1: OPEC Oil Reserves - OPEC Share of world crude oil reserves (2018)

During 2011-2020, OPEC members added 71.1 billion barrels to their total proven crude reserves, a significant addition compared to other producers.

Graph 2: OPEC Oil Reserves - World proven crude oil reserves - cumulative production vs net additions (2011-2020)

For comparison, in 2020, Russia produced approximately 10.7 million barrels daily, as per Statista.

Oil production in Russia from 2000 to 2020 (Data Source: Statista.com)

OPEC officials recently met US shale oil company executives over supply concerns. OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, however, highlighted how shale producers were focused on delivering profits to shareholders instead of pouring more cash into new drilling.

Barkindo did acknowledge that “there's this general realisation that something needs to be done" to address the new circumstances but had earlier told reporters at a conference that “there is no capacity in the world that could replace 7 million barrels per day”. The OPEC’s next meeting is on March 31.

On March 1, the US and other member states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) decided to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to make up for supply disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, indirect talks between Iran and the US on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are close to reaching an agreement, the chief British envoy said on March 4, as she and her French and German colleagues flew home to brief ministers.

Analysts said such an agreement could add another 1 million barrels of daily supply to the market but would not be enough to offset declining supply from Russia.

US officials have also demanded Venezuela supply at least a portion of oil as part of any agreement to ease oil trading sanctions on the OPEC member nation, two sources said.

US diplomats have worked to find energy supplies worldwide that can help compensate the disruption to Russian oil and gas exports and officials met Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas for the first bilateral talks in years on March 5. Venezuela has been under US oil sanctions since 2019 and could reroute crude if the restrictions are lifted.

US officials made clear their priority was to secure supplies for the United States, sources told Reuters. The officials told their Venezuelan counterparts that any relaxation in US sanctions would be conditional on Venezuela shipping oil directly to the United States, the sources said.

The United States had not previously made stipulations about the specific destination of cargoes permitted under waivers to sanctions. The US Department of State and Venezuelan state-run energy company PDVSA did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Russia's retaliation to be seen

The alternative though there, may not be completely viable for Europe.

Russian Deputy PM Novak has warned of unpredictable prices rises and said it would take Europe more than a year to replace the volume of oil it receives from Russia.

"European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect. If you want to reject energy supplies from Russia, go ahead. We are ready for it. We know where we could redirect the volumes to,” he said.

“In connection with ... the imposition of a ban on Nord Stream 2, we have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. So far we are not taking such a decision, but European politicians with their statements and accusations against Russia push us towards that."