Explained | What happens if the US bans Russian oil

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, the United States has indicated it may ban Russian oil imports, sending the benchmark Brent crude skyrocketing to around $140 a barrel, the highest in 14 years. The last record high was $147 in 2008.

On March 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told news channels, “We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil, while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets.”

On its part, Russia warned that a Western ban on its oil imports may more than double the price to $300 and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany.

"A rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, warning the price could shoot to above $300.

US President Joe Biden held a video conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain as he pushed for their support on the ban. If need be, the United States is willing to move ahead without allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.

Accounting of 7 percent of the global share, Russia is the top exporter of crude and oil products worldwide, exporting around 7 million barrels per day (bpd). Several European countries are heavily reliant on Russian energy.

The ban, if implemented, would thus be unprecedented. What if it comes to pass?

Up, up and away

Crude has been on a wild ride in the past two years. In 2020, prices dropped near $0 amid the global shutdowns and aviation standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sellers then scrambled to shed supplies. Now, prices are hovering close to the last record high of $147.

Expectations remain grim. A JP Morgan note predicts oil could hit a record $185 a barrel by 2022-end if the supply disruption to Russian exports lasts long, while a Reuters poll showed most analysts expect yearly price to average below $100.

Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS, told Reuters a “prolonged war which causes widespread disruption to commodity supplies could see Brent moving above the $150 a barrel mark”.

Inflationary shock likely

Record high oil, natural gas and commodities prices, combined with soaring energy costs, are expected to push inflation in the West above 7 percent.

In direct terms, every 10 percent increase in oil price nudges inflation in the Eurozone by 0.1-0.2 percentage points and in the US by 0.2 percentage points, Reuters said. In fact, Brent crude has jumped 80 percent in euros since January 1, 2022.

The sanctions were not designed to affect energy trade. Now, disruptions in linkages with major energy, commodity, and arms-producing country are showing many unintended consequences, which will also affect the growth prospects of countries, including India.

Cutting off Russia completely may not be possible.

Growth in doldrums

While the US and Europe have, so far, been together in slapping sanctions against Russia, there is an unintended impact being felt due to western businesses holding back from engaging with Russian companies of their own accord.

There is a surge in energy and commodity prices along with possibilities of supply chain disruptions. These factors will lead to inflationary pressures and may affect growth in many countries, including India, watchers warn.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), too, warned that the global economic outlook was now subject to “extraordinary uncertainty”.

From a global perspective, while intended to punish Russia for its action in Ukraine, sanctions are endangering fragile global recovery, and may further strengthen Russia-China strategic alliance economically.

An energy ban would also affect recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. European Central Bank (ECB) has calculated a 0.3-0.4 percentage point baseline cut in growth and 1 percentage point cut in case of severe economic shock.

The US Fed estimates 0.1 percentage point cut in growth for every $10 a barrel rise in oil price, while private US analysts see a smaller impact.

US Fed chair Jerome Powell has also already asked borrowers to brace for the impact, suggesting that interest rates “need to rise” this month.

JP Morgan expects the Russian economy to contract 12.5 percent–a large and immediate damage.

Even without direct sanctions on its energy industry, Russia will lose around one million barrels per day (bpd) in oil exports from the 10.5 million bpd it sold last year, analyst Jarand Rystad, head of Rystad Energy, has said. That is despite the scarcity of global supplies sending prices soaring.

Energy Aspects estimates that 70 percent of Russian oil exports are paralysed, as brokers and refineries shun Moscow in spite of the red-hot market.

Are there alternatives?

According to current estimates, 79.4 percent of the world's proven oil reserves (1,189.80 billion barrels, as of 2018) are located in Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member countries, with the bulk in West Asia, accounting for 64.5 percent of the bloc's total.

Graph 1: OPEC Oil Reserves - OPEC Share of world crude oil reserves (2018)

During 2011-2020, OPEC members added 71.1 billion barrels to their total proven crude reserves, a significant addition compared to other producers.

Graph 2: OPEC Oil Reserves - World proven crude oil reserves - cumulative production vs net additions (2011-2020)

For comparison, in 2020, Russia produced approximately 10.7 million barrels daily, as per Statista.

Oil production in Russia from 2000 to 2020 (Data Source: Statista.com)

Oil production in Russia from 2000 to 2020

OPEC officials recently met US shale oil company executives over supply concerns. But OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo highlighted how shale producers were focused on delivering profits to shareholders instead of pouring more cash into new drilling.

Barkindo did acknowledge that “there's this general realisation that something needs to be done" to address the new circumstances but had earlier told reporters at a conference that “there is no capacity in the world that could replace 7 million barrels per day”.

The OPEC’s next meeting is on March 31.

On March 1, the US and other member states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) decided to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to make up for supply disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, indirect talks between Iran and the US on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are close to reaching an agreement, the chief British envoy said on March 4, as she and her French and German colleagues flew home to brief ministers.

Analysts said such an agreement could add another 1 million barrels of daily supply to the market but would not be enough to offset declining supply from Russia.

But even alternatives may not be completely viable for Europe.

Russian Deputy PM Novak has warned of unpredictable prices rises and said it would take Europe more than a year to replace the volume of oil it receives from Russia.

"European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect. If you want to reject energy supplies from Russia, go ahead. We are ready for it. We know where we could redirect the volumes to,” he said.

“In connection with ... the imposition of a ban on Nord Stream 2, we have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. So far we are not taking such a decision, but European politicians with their statements and accusations against Russia push us towards that."