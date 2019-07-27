Explained: Special hearing to seal Johnson & Johnson’s fate in alleged baby powder cancer case

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is making its case in a special hearing in the US against allegations that their ubiquitous baby powder — which has been in its inventory since 1893 — can cause cancer.

According to an investigative report by Reuters, one of the earliest consumers to sue the company in 1999 was 52-year Darlene Coker. She was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer which is known to be caused by Asbestos.

J&J denied the claims that its baby powder was carcinogenic.

Talc, a soft mineral extracted from mines, is used by J&J to manufacture its famous baby powder and other products. Coker's personal injury lawyer, Herschel Hobson, knew that traces of Asbestos could be found in talc.

Coker was forced to drop the lawsuit over lack of evidence "When you are the plaintiff, you have the burden of proof. We didn’t have it." said Hobson. Coker died without closure on whether her cancer was caused by the baby powder she used for many years.

Since then, close to 14,000 women suffering from cancer have filed lawsuits against the consumer packaged goods manufacturing company over allegations that the talcum powder has caused cancer after years of use.

According to the Reuters report, J&J was compelled to disclose its confidential documents. Some of these were reports were on tests carried out on the company’s raw talc and finished powders, which were sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos. The report stated that J&J might have kept information of possible carcinogenics in its talc from both the consumers and regulators for years.

Following the publication of the Reuters report in December, India's regulator wrote to the US company asking it to stop using the "huge quantities" of raw materials stocked in its plants in northern and western India. The company had resumed production this year after tests found no carcinogens.

Despite J&J's stance, several plaintiffs in the US have received compensation for their lawsuits. In 2019 alone, J&J has settled three lawsuits from people suffering from mesothelioma with millions of dollars, as per reports.

If J&J wins the ongoing hearing in the US court, it would mean the resolution of 11,700 of the 14,000 lawsuits pending against the company. The future of the brand seems unclear till then.