Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: How do you identify a fake institute in the US?

A must watch video if you plan to go to the United States for further studies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol News

A total of 129 Indian students have been stranded in the United States after being allegedly part of a ‘pay-for-stay’ scam, and are currently in a legal battle with the US authorities on allegations of immigration fraud.


Authorities claim they ‘knowingly’ enrolled in a fake institute for visa benefits. So what exactly was this fake University of Farmington, set up by the US Department of Homeland Security? And what is the future of these students? More importantly, how can you be sure that the university you are applying to is not a ‘degree-mill’?

M Saraswathy tells you how you can avoid falling prey and in case you sense trouble, what steps you should take.

First Published on Feb 16, 2019 08:02 am

