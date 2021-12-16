Explained: As economy closes in on Fed's framework goals, policymakers respond

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Image Source: Reuters)

The U.S. unemployment rate is coming down, inflation is rising, and on Wednesday the Federal Reserve said that combination has it poised for interest rate increases next year that are coming faster and sooner than expected.

The situation amounts to a real-time test of the new approach to monetary policy that the U.S. central bank adopted in August 2020. That framework was meant to prevent the Fed from reacting too swiftly to inflation fears and cutting short what it pledged would be a "broad and inclusive" employment recovery.

Now the question analysts and economists will have to entertain is whether the Fed has waited too long to act against inflation, or whether its quick pivot towards higher borrowing costs will return the economy to its pre-pandemic sweet spot of low unemployment and tempered price increases.

THE PRELUDE

After the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession, the U.S. economy entered what would become a historically long period of growth. It also showed evidence of fundamental change. The unemployment rate fell steadily, but counter to economic theory inflation never really budged. The Fed slowly raised interest rates. Some policymakers wonder if it was necessary.



WHAT IS THE NEW APPROACH?

