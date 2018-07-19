Experts find wreckage of 100-year-old Russian battleship speculated to hold gold worth £100 billion!

A South Korean team of experts have struck gold!

The experts have found a Russian Imperial Navy cruiser Dmitrii Donskoi that had sunk 113 years ago 1400 feet deep in South Korea that is speculated to hold over £100 billion worth of gold.

As per a report by The Daily Telegraph, joint efforts were made from three different nations-Canada, South Korea, and Britain to uncover the Russian warship on Sunday. Reports say that the warship endured extensive damage which may have been the result of an encounter with Japan’s warship.

Dmitrii Donskoi sunk with 5500 boxes of gold coins and bars during the Russian-Japan war. The Russian naval battleship was trying to secure its gold from the clutches of Japan when it went down. The Seoul-based Shinil Group carried out this significant exploration. The team aims to raise the ship in October or November and it believes that it holds £100 billion worth of gold as of today.

The treasure discovered in the navy battleship would mostly be handed over to the Russian Government. Shinil Group said that 10 percent of the treasure would be vested in developing tourism projects on Ulleungdo Island, South Korea where the Russian battleship was discovered. This island is mostly uninhabited, but it is a significant tourist spot for South Korea.

The report also stated that a dedicated museum for the navy vessel would also be developed with the remainder of the treasure.