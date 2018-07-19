App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Experts find wreckage of 100-year-old Russian battleship speculated to hold gold worth £100 billion!

A professional team of experts from Canada, South Korea and Britain discovered the Russian battleship that may contain gold worth £100 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A South Korean team of experts have struck gold!

The experts have found a Russian Imperial Navy cruiser Dmitrii Donskoi that had sunk 113 years ago 1400 feet deep in South Korea that is speculated to hold over £100 billion worth of gold.

As per a report by The Daily Telegraph, joint efforts were made from three different nations-Canada, South Korea, and Britain to uncover the Russian warship on Sunday. Reports say that the warship endured extensive damage which may have been the result of an encounter with Japan’s warship.

Dmitrii Donskoi sunk with 5500 boxes of gold coins and bars during the Russian-Japan war. The Russian naval battleship was trying to secure its gold from the clutches of Japan when it went down. The Seoul-based Shinil Group carried out this significant exploration. The team aims to raise the ship in October or November and it believes that it holds £100 billion worth of gold as of today.

related news

The treasure discovered in the navy battleship would mostly be handed over to the Russian Government. Shinil Group said that 10 percent of the treasure would be vested in developing tourism projects on Ulleungdo Island, South Korea where the Russian battleship was discovered. This island is mostly uninhabited, but it is a significant tourist spot for South Korea.

The report also stated that a dedicated museum for the navy vessel would also be developed with the remainder of the treasure.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 03:43 pm

tags #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.